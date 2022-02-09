Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 15,550 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3,110.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Getty Realty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 682,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 63,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

