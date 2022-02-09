Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 300 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.

