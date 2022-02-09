Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 13,202 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 449.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

