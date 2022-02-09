Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $409,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

NYSE:RCL opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.