Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 415 by Barclays

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 415 target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

