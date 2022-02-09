Royal Mail’s (RMG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RMG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.45) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.51) to GBX 768 ($10.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.57) to GBX 470 ($6.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.80) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.45) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 676.73 ($9.15).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 442 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 403.89 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 487.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 482.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.