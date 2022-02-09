Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc Acquires 20,400 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $277,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,566 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,283,175,982.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 18,231 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $237,549.93.

On Monday, January 31st, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,521 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $247,526.28.

On Friday, January 28th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,365 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $264,948.65.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,400.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,840 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,499.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 16,935 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $225,235.50.

On Friday, January 14th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 13,087 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $173,141.01.

Runway Growth Finance stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. The stock had a trading volume of 59,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Runway Growth Finance accounts for 0.2% of Mariner Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mariner Investment Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Runway Growth Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

