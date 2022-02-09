Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,099 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $1,605,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sabre by 205.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 39,847 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sabre by 11.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter.

SABR opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

