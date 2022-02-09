Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $499,938.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 213,901 shares of company stock worth $15,087,999 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFE opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $56.33 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

