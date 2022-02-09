Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by 65.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,787. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $226,235.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 625,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,765 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

