SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of SandRidge Energy worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 21.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SD stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $422.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.92. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

