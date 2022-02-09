Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sapiens International.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SPNS stock opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 826,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

