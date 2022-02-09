Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.42.
SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.
In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Schlumberger stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
