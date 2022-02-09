Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 10.1%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price was up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 12,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 221,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $722.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.17). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The company had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 23,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $829,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 4,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $171,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 371.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

