Scholarship Coin (SCHO) 1-Day Volume Hits $112.00

Scholarship Coin (CURRENCY:SCHO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $21,340.71 and approximately $112.00 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.57 or 0.07261480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,539.25 or 1.00019900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00051930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054784 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 7,108,392 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinScholarship . The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/Scholarship_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

