Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 81,434 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in APA were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APA by 227.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 35.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of APA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Europe upped their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.47.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

