Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.31 Million Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of International Seaways worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in International Seaways by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INSW opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. Equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.