Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 321,750 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 1,645.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,750 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in KE were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KE by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in KE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

