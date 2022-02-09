Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $175.44.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.18.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

