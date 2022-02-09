Scry.info Price Hits $0.0028 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Scry.info has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $42,205.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00041724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00107544 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.