Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $37.50 to $33.50. The company traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 4877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $333,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter valued at $1,858,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 50.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the period. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

