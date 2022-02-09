SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

SCYX opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 140,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

