Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.09.

IEX stock opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a twelve month low of $190.95 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in IDEX during the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.