Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.55. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 75,254 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 905,194 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

