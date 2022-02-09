Sensient Technologies (SXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SXT opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $106.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

