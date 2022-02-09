Sensient Technologies (SXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SXT opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.01 and a twelve month high of $106.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.64%.
Sensient Technologies Company Profile
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
