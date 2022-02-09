Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 143,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,233. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $662.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

