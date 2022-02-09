Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $10,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 266.3% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after buying an additional 185,728 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 21,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

