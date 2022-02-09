SevenOneSeven Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in iRobot were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 548.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iRobot during the second quarter valued at $1,470,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRBT traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 13,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,963. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $137.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

