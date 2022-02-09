SevenOneSeven Capital Management Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 8.7% of SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 164,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 240,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 73,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,317,854. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

