SevenOneSeven Capital Management Purchases 140 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management’s holdings in iRobot were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in iRobot by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iRobot by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in iRobot by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 13,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $137.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.