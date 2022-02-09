Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SVT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,850 ($38.54) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,902.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,810.58. The stock has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -99.55. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68).

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.