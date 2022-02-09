Shard (SHARD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.70 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $28,599.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shard has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.