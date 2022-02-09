Shell (LON:SHEL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,700. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shell traded as high as GBX 2,048 ($27.69) and last traded at GBX 2,041.50 ($27.61), with a volume of 2106461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,037 ($27.55).

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.57) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.40) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.81) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price objective on Shell in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,419.71 ($32.72).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

