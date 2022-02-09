Shelton Capital Management Acquires 463 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $605.80. The company had a trading volume of 68,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,319. The firm has a market cap of $250.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $607.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

