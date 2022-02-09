Shelton Capital Management Acquires 5,101 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.2% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,311 shares of company stock worth $2,282,503 and have sold 38,359 shares worth $7,173,382. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $123.70. 974,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,750,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

