Shelton Capital Management Has $9.33 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Shelton Capital Management cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,246 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,129,000 after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 847,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,228,521. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 15,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $2,221,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 629,945 shares of company stock worth $100,341,442. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

