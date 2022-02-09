Shelton Capital Management Purchases 69,206 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.90. 87,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,515. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.