Shelton Capital Management Sells 13,573 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,573 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 154,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,896. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

