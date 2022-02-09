Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.560-$10.560 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.89 billion-$17.89 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shin-Etsu Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHECY traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. The company had a trading volume of 96,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,543. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.02.
About Shin-Etsu Chemical
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.
