Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,493.37.

Shopify stock traded up $27.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $905.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,609. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,390.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.