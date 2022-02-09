Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $1,150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,493.37.

Shopify stock traded up $27.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $905.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,609. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,390.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after buying an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

