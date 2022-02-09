Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Up 3.6%

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.38. 44,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
About Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU)
Sidus Space Inc is focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch and data collection. Sidus Space Inc is based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
