Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Trading 3.6% Higher

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.38. 44,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 227,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Sidus Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space Inc is focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch and data collection. Sidus Space Inc is based in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

