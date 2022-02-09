Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.67 on February 23rd

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.6665 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th.

SIEGY traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.99. 150,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIEGY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.50.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

