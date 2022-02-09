Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €71.10 ($81.72) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.88 ($75.73).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €56.60 ($65.06) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a 1 year high of €67.66 ($77.77). The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.93.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.