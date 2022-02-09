Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.62. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 1,516 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGML. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

