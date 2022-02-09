Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Gap Up to $10.27

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.27, but opened at $10.62. Sigma Lithium shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 1,516 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGML. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $42,844,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $3,114,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $781,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
