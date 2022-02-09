Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.500-$11.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Simon Property Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.50-$11.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.16. 136,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,623. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.29. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.