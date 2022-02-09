Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to Outperform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.10. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $995,035. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

