Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.88

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and traded as low as $10.49. Sims shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 266 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

