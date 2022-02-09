Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Shares Down 7.5%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

About Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF)

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

