SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.36

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and traded as high as $23.83. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 1,533 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

